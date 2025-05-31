James Delingpole

Clive de Carle

James Delingpole
May 31, 2025
James visits his favourite gravel- and treacle-voiced natural health guru Clive de Carle for an al fresco chat at Clive’s idyllic, Gloucestershire fastness. In a characteristically meandering conversation, they range from how to help the three sheep farmers near James and Clive’s latest health tips to the exciting prospects raised by Burkina Faso’s Awake president Ibrahim Traoré.

https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/314737/11489

