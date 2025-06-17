James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Brian Stein

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Jun 17, 2025
∙ Paid
6
2
Share

Brian Stein is living proof that your cellphone, 5G, even the electrics in your car are bad for you. A former high level company director, he suffers from electrosensitivity: the increasingly common condition in which exposure to even low levels of almost-ubiquitous EMF makes you very ill. Stein spills the beans on the stuff They don’t want you to know. For further information - or help - see his support organisation Electrosensitivity.org.uk

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture