Brian Stein is living proof that your cellphone, 5G, even the electrics in your car are bad for you. A former high level company director, he suffers from electrosensitivity: the increasingly common condition in which exposure to even low levels of almost-ubiquitous EMF makes you very ill. Stein spills the beans on the stuff They don’t want you to know. For further information - or help - see his support organisation Electrosensitivity.org.uk
↓
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
Brian Stein is living proof that your cellphone, 5G, even the electrics in your car are bad for you. A former high level company director, he suffers from electrosensitivity: the increasingly common condition in which exposure to even low levels of almost-ubiquitous EMF makes you very ill. Stein spills the beans on the stuff They don’t want you to know. For further information - or help - see his support organisation Electrosensitivity.org.uk
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed