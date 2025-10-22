Why do you hate clowns? Because they are a manifestation of the darkest evil, is why. Artist, researcher, podcast host and New Age debauchee turned Christian Paul Stobbs chats to James about some of the remarkable discoveries he made in his book The Nephilim Looked Like Clowns. Also on the show: why you shouldn’t mess with DMT; what happened to the gian…
Paul Stobbs
Oct 22, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.

This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
