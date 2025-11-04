James Delingpole

Richard Poe

Nov 04, 2025
Richard Poe is the New York Times bestselling of several books including How The British Invented Communism (And Blamed It On The Jews). Poe presents his remarkably persuasive ‘Brits are the real baddies’ case to James, who is nonetheless not wholly convinced that the Rothschilds should be let off the hook.

Richardpoe.com

