James is joined by comedienne Tania Edwards for a conversation that begins with personal injuries and dubious car-hire escapades, before veering into Fyodor Dostoevsky, theological subversion, horse metaphysics, and the small matter of whether James is secretly MI5.
Tania Edwards
Feb 17, 2026
James is joined by comedienne Tania Edwards for a conversation that begins with personal injuries and dubious car-hire escapades, before veering into Fyodor Dostoevsky, theological subversion, horse metaphysics, and the small matter of whether James is secretly MI5.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
