Tania Edwards

Feb 17, 2026
James is joined by comedienne Tania Edwards for a conversation that begins with personal injuries and dubious car-hire escapades, before veering into Fyodor Dostoevsky, theological subversion, horse metaphysics, and the small matter of whether James is secretly MI5.

Buy tickets to Tania’s only London show this year at The Top Secret Comedy Club here: htt…

