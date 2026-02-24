JR Sweet is a survivor of the CIA’s Trauma Based Mind Control Programme MK Ultra and a CIA Sleeper Assassin who is now Awake. He tells all to James. DEFINITELY NOT AN EPISODE FOR THE SQUEAMISH. www.mormonmonarch.com
↓ ↓ ↓
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
JR Sweet
Feb 24, 2026
∙ Paid
JR Sweet is a survivor of the CIA’s Trauma Based Mind Control Programme MK Ultra and a CIA Sleeper Assassin who is now Awake. He tells all to James. DEFINITELY NOT AN EPISODE FOR THE SQUEAMISH. www.mormonmonarch.com
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode