Neil Oliver

Feb 28, 2026
James is reunited with Neil Oliver - the Coast Guy himself - after far too long, for a wide-ranging conversation on history, myth, memory and that strange, uncanny feeling that we’re living through the end of something. From cultural amnesia to engineered chaos, from empire to erosion, they pick apart the narratives and ask what survives when the fog lifts.

https://www.neiloliver.com

