James Delingpole

Johnny Vedmore

James Delingpole
Feb 21, 2026
Investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore explains to James what is REALLY going on with the Epstein Files. Also on the menu: Fifth Generation Warfare; Les Wexner: who threatened to kill him?; the IDF-linked Bond Girl infiltrating the UK NHS; undersea lairs; flooding the zone; is everyone in the Predator Class a paedo?; etc

Johnny’s excellent website: https://johnnyvedmore.com

