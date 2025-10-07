Charles Bausman is old money Pennsylvanian and speaks fluent Russian because his father was AP bureau chief in Sixties Moscow and because he later worked in Russia as a journalist and financier. He was also, by unhappy accident, a witness of the January 6th “Insurrection.” He chats to James about all this and more, including in a particularly terrifying section on why the Bolshevik revolution really happened and the important lessons we are currently not learning from it.
Twitter handle is Cbausman



The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
