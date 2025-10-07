James Delingpole

Charles Bausman

James Delingpole
The Ark
Oct 07, 2025
Charles Bausman is old money Pennsylvanian and speaks fluent Russian because his father was AP bureau chief in Sixties Moscow and because he later worked in Russia as a journalist and financier. He was also, by unhappy accident, a witness of the January 6th “Insurrection.” He chats to James about all this and more, including in a particularly terrifying section on why the Bolshevik revolution really happened and the important lessons we are currently not learning from it.

Twitter handle is Cbausman

