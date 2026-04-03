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Firas Modad

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James Delingpole
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid

James talks to Firas Modad, a geopolitical analyst (specialising in the Middle East, conflict, and energy markets) - about the Iran–Israel war and what it reveals about a world losing its grip. How in control is Trump? What are the fundamental differences between the Western and Arab mindset? From the collapse of restraint on the global stage to the eco…

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