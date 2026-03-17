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Peter Duke

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James Delingpole
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

James sits down with Peter Duke to slip into the dark arts of linguistics, how words shape thought, smuggle in assumptions, and quietly rig the narrative. From etymological curiosities to verbal sleight of hand, they poke at the way meaning gets bent, blurred, and weaponised, asking not just what we’re being told - but what we’re being led to think.

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