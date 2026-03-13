James Delingpole

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Nick Bryant

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James Delingpole
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

James welcomes investigative journalist Nick Bryant, the reporter who first obtained and published Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious “little black book” and private flight logs - long before the story blew wide open.

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