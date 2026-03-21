Jessie Czebotar was chosen at the age of 4 to be a high priestess (Mother of Darkness) in the Satanic Brotherhood sometimes known as the Illuminati. But thanks to God she escaped the system and now works with survivors to raise awareness of Satanic Ritual Abuse and human trafficking. Her eyewitness testimonies - for the strong of stomach, though you might regret it - are at www.timothycharlesholmseth.com. You can support her and find out more about her work at
https://www.kingdomlivingwithjessie.com
https://www.patreon.com/cw/JessieCzebotar