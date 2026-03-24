James Delingpole

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Clive de Carle

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James Delingpole
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid

James is back in the Gloucestershire sunshine with his favourite treacle-voiced natural health sage, Clive de Carle, for another rambling al fresco exchange. This time the pair chew over the virtues of iodine, magnesium, and other neglected essentials of staying properly human in an increasingly poisoned world - along with the usual detours, provocation…

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