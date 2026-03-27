James talks to author Christopher Sparkes about his book Keys to the Kingdom, digging into his more controversial claims, from the idea that Christ didn’t exist before Matthew to the rejection of demons altogether.
https://www.keysofthekingdombible.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@keysofthekingdomholybible
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Christopher Sparkes
Mar 27, 2026
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James talks to author Christopher Sparkes about his book Keys to the Kingdom, digging into his more controversial claims, from the idea that Christ didn’t exist before Matthew to the rejection of demons altogether.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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