James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Christopher Sparkes

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

James talks to author Christopher Sparkes about his book Keys to the Kingdom, digging into his more controversial claims, from the idea that Christ didn’t exist before Matthew to the rejection of demons altogether.

https://www.keysofthekingdombible.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@keysofthekingdomholybible

↓ ↓

This delingpod is very kindly sponsored by https…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 James Delingpole · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture