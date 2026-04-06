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Alex Thomson

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James Delingpole
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid

James and Alex Thomson reunite (after far too long apart!) to pick through some of the most esoteric and unorthodox ideas from James’s recent guests. From biblical provocations to full-blown heresy, they pull at threads most would rather leave alone. Alex - polyglot, language specialist, and expert in biblical translation - brings a deep knowledge of the text.

You can find more of his splendid work at Eastern Approaches / UK Column: https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/eastern-approaches

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