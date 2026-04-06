James and Alex Thomson reunite (after far too long apart!) to pick through some of the most esoteric and unorthodox ideas from James’s recent guests. From biblical provocations to full-blown heresy, they pull at threads most would rather leave alone. Alex - polyglot, language specialist, and expert in biblical translation - brings a deep knowledge of the text.
You can find more of his splendid work at Eastern Approaches / UK Column: https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/eastern-approaches
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Alex Thomson
Apr 06, 2026
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James and Alex Thomson reunite (after far too long apart!) to pick through some of the most esoteric and unorthodox ideas from James’s recent guests. From biblical provocations to full-blown heresy, they pull at threads most would rather leave alone. Alex - polyglot, language specialist, and expert in biblical translation - brings a deep knowledge of the text.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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