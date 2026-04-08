James Delingpole

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A prayer request

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Apr 08, 2026

Please can you all pray for a miracle with my finger. I’ve had the wire out but unfortunately the bone is refusing to knit. Unless a miracle happens in the next fortnight I’m facing a much bigger, nastier op…. So you’ll see why, on balance, I prefer divine intervention and the more of you that pray the easier you make God’s job.

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