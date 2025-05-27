James Delingpole

Tom Winnifrith

May 27, 2025
Like his uncle - James’s late friend and mentor Christopher Booker - Tom Winnifrith is a climate sceptic and Eurosceptic. Tom chats to James about what ‘Uncle Christopher’ would have made of current world affairs (Ukraine, Gaza, the jabs etc), about having children when you’re in your Fifties and all the other parents think you’re the grandad, Tony Benn…

