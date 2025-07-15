James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Scrump & Evelyn

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Jul 15, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

John Sweeney (Scrumpmonkey) is a content creator and internet personality in his spare time, and an engineer in real life. He cut his teeth streaming about culture war issues with the likes of Sargon of Akkad, but has since graduated to more serious topics. Evelyn Grant is an economics graduate, occasional guest on The Academic Agent and outspoken advocate for a revolutionary mindset on The Right. Some people call her “The Blackpill Dinner Lady.” Together they co-host a podcast on Youtube and Substack, as well as hosting events in real life via Nomos Events.

Telegram: http://t.me/EvScr123

Substack: https://antipolitics.substack.com

Evelyn's Twitter: https://x.com/dg115511

John Twitter: https://x.com/NomosEvents

Buy their ‘Antipolitics’ book: http://wyflings.com

↓ ↓ ↓

James Delingpole’s Big Birthday Bash

August 1st. Starring Bob Moran, Dick Delingpole and Friends. Tickets £40. VIP Tickets (limited to 20) £120

Venue: tbc Central England/East Midlands - off M40 and M1 in middle of beautiful countryside with lots of b n bs etc.

Buy Tickets* / More Info:
https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Live/bob-moran.html

If you have any questions regarding the event - please contact us via our website:
https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk/#Contact

Please note: there aren’t physical ‘tickets’ — your name/s (and emails) are added to a database list to be checked on the day of event.

↓ ↓ ↓

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture