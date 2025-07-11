James Delingpole

The Revd Dr Jamie Franklin is the Priest in Charge at Holy Trinity Church, Winchester, co-host of the Irreverend podcast and the author of The Great Return: Why only a restoration of Christianity can save Western Civilisation. He chats to James about Galileo, the Enlightenment, modernist architecture, and goodness, truth and beauty.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Great-Return-Jamie-Franklin/dp/1399814923

