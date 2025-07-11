The Revd Dr Jamie Franklin is the Priest in Charge at Holy Trinity Church, Winchester, co-host of the Irreverend podcast and the author of The Great Return: Why only a restoration of Christianity can save Western Civilisation. He chats to James about Galileo, the Enlightenment, modernist architecture, and goodness, truth and beauty.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Great-Return-Jamie-Franklin/dp/1399814923
Revd Dr Jamie Franklin
Jul 11, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.

This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
