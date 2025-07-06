Stephen Baskerville is an American author and political theorist who has taught in colleges all over the US and Europe (usually ending up sacked for his anti-feminist politics). He chats to James about why feminism is more dangerous and insidious than Marxism; the corruption of the US divorce courts; why Conan Doyle nicked his family name; the Civil War…
Stephen Baskerville
Jul 06, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
