Stephen Baskerville

James Delingpole
Jul 06, 2025
Stephen Baskerville is an American author and political theorist who has taught in colleges all over the US and Europe (usually ending up sacked for his anti-feminist politics). He chats to James about why feminism is more dangerous and insidious than Marxism; the corruption of the US divorce courts; why Conan Doyle nicked his family name; the Civil War…

