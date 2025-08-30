James Delingpole

Crypto Rich

James Delingpole
Aug 30, 2025
Crypto Rich - not his real name - is an unlikely combination of child protection social worker and totally red pilled blogger and crypto enthusiast. He chats to James about all sorts of things including the state of the world, home schooling, and why he - Crypto Rich not James - has such amazing skin…

X - https://x.com/cryptorichyt
Odysee - https://bit…

