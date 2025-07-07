James Delingpole

Thos Judge

James Delingpole
Jul 07, 2025
Thos Judge is a retired computer programmer, management consultant - and proud nuclear weapons denier. He tells of his extraordinary discovery, which began on Christmas Eve in 1982 with a chance encounter in a pub with a British ex-Prime Minister, who invited him over a pint “Ask me a question. Any question you like…” His books include Oppenheimer’s Deadly Toys; Nuclear Weapons Fact or Fiction? and the forthcoming Punk Pensioner’s Guide To A 140 Year Lifespan. His website is Thosjudge.com

