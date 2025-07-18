James Delingpole

Derek Gilbert

James Delingpole
Jul 18, 2025
James asks Bible scholar, author and podcaster Derek P Gilbert all the key questions about fallen angels, demons and the Nephilim. Where did they come from? Is Satan the same as Lucifer? Are they the same gods the Greeks and Romans worshipped? Did Hillary Clinton really steal Gilgamesh’s tomb? What happened to Michael S Heiser? And lots more. Derek’s website is derekpgilbert.com where you can buy some of his numerous books including The Second Coming of Saturn: The Great Conjunction, America’s Temple and the Return of the Watchers.

