PART TWO
Notes: In July 2024, shortly before he died of cancer, I paid a last visit to the Somerset home of my wonderful friend Alexander Waugh. Alexander was one of the kindest, most generous, most talented and intellectually curious friends it has ever been my privilege to know. His rich and varied career included stints as a musician, concert promoter…



The Waugh Tapes, Part 2
Jul 25, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
