Ben Davidson’ is the host SpaceWeatherNews - a daily show covering the sun, weather, earthquakes and space news. His main concern is the imminent ‘polar flip’ - the geomagnetic reversal which occurs every 6,000 years causing the Earth’s magnetic north and south to swap locations. It will lead, he believes, to Revelation-style devastation in which around 80 per cent of the world’s population will be wiped out. James asks how he knows and whether there’s anything we can do. As usual, there are some interesting digressions, including one on the world’s secret most powerful family whose name begins with P.
Space Weather News
https://x.com/SunWeatherMan
↓ ↓ ↓
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
Ben Davidson
May 24, 2025
∙ Paid
Ben Davidson’ is the host SpaceWeatherNews - a daily show covering the sun, weather, earthquakes and space news. His main concern is the imminent ‘polar flip’ - the geomagnetic reversal which occurs every 6,000 years causing the Earth’s magnetic north and south to swap locations. It will lead, he believes, to Revelation-style devastation in which around 80 per cent of the world’s population will be wiped out. James asks how he knows and whether there’s anything we can do. As usual, there are some interesting digressions, including one on the world’s secret most powerful family whose name begins with P.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed