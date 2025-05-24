James Delingpole

Ben Davidson

James Delingpole
May 24, 2025
Ben Davidson’ is the host SpaceWeatherNews - a daily show covering the sun, weather, earthquakes and space news. His main concern is the imminent ‘polar flip’ - the geomagnetic reversal which occurs every 6,000 years causing the Earth’s magnetic north and south to swap locations. It will lead, he believes, to Revelation-style devastation in which around 80 per cent of the world’s population will be wiped out. James asks how he knows and whether there’s anything we can do. As usual, there are some interesting digressions, including one on the world’s secret most powerful family whose name begins with P.

Space Weather News
https://x.com/SunWeatherMan

