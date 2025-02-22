Playback speed
Conspiracy Music Guru

James Delingpole
Feb 22, 2025
Conspiracy Music Guru is the stage name of Alex Michael, a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and performer. After extensive research into alternative perspectives on reality, Alex channeled his talents into creating music that explores themes such as flat Earth theories, gravity, satellites, and the moon landing hoax. He introduced the character 'F…

For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
