David Kurten is the leader of the Heritage Party, which he founded in October 2020. A keen writer and speaker, he has contributed to publications such as The Conservative Woman and Breitbart and frequently appears at political events. He advocates for free speech, traditional values, national sovereignty, and financial responsibility.
↓ ↓ ↓
If you need si…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
David Kurten
Feb 02, 2025
∙ Paid
David Kurten is the leader of the Heritage Party, which he founded in October 2020. A keen writer and speaker, he has contributed to publications such as The Conservative Woman and Breitbart and frequently appears at political events. He advocates for free speech, traditional values, national sovereignty, and financial responsibility.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed