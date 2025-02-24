Playback speed
Etienne de la Boetie²

James Delingpole
Feb 24, 2025
Etienne de la Boetie² is the pen name of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, arm chair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. All is explained in his very readable and well-illustrated bestseller “Government” - the Biggest Scam in History. The original Etienne, a friend of 16th century French essayist de Montaigne, wrote the political treatise Discourse on Voluntary Servitude and was one of the first modern advocates of civil disobedience and anti-statism. His 21st century successor was born in Texas, his real name is Howard and is similarly unenthusiastic about government, all government, which he believes to be an intergenerational organised crime syndicate.

https://artofliberty.org

