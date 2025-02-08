Playback speed
Ben Rubin

James Delingpole
Feb 08, 2025
3
Ben Rubin describes himself as a "Liberal Heretic" or an "Orthodox Raver" and is the young new star of UK Column. He also hosts his own podcasts, RISE and PATTERN. He joins James for his third appearance on The Delingpod to discuss active citizens building parallel systems of culture, economic output, and governance for universal human benefit.

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.
This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
James Delingpole
