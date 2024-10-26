Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Elizabeth Nickson

James Delingpole
Oct 26, 2024
∙ Paid
6
1
Share

The excellent Elizabeth Nickson is back for a second time on the delingpod. The former European Bureau Chief of LIFE, writer for Harper’s, the Guardian, Telegraph, the Sunday Times et al reports back her findings on the P.Diddy investigations and other depravity.

https://substack.com/@elizabethnickson

↓ ↓ ↓

Monetary Metals is providing a true alternative to saving and earning in dollars by making it possible to save AND EARN in gold and silver.

Monetary Metals has been paying interest on gold and silver for over 8 years.

Right now, accredited investors can earn 12% annual interest on silver, paid in silver in their latest silver bond offering. For example, if you have 1,000 ounces of silver in the deal, you receive 120 ounces of silver interest paid to your account in the first year.

Go to the link in the description or head to https://monetary-metals.com/delingpole/  to learn more about how to participate and start earning a return on honest money again with Monetary Metals.

This post is for paid subscribers

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Delingpole
Recent Episodes
Psalm 34: Stephen White
  James Delingpole
Dick Delingpole
  James Delingpole
Owen Benjamin
  James Delingpole
Dr Anne McCloskey
  James Delingpole
Vox Day
  James Delingpole
Psalm 121: William Philip
  James Delingpole
Joe Morrell
  James Delingpole