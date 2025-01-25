Playback speed
Tania Edwards

James Delingpole
Jan 25, 2025
Tania Edwards, a Delingpod favourite, is known for her sharp wit and intelligent humour. Alongside comedian Alistair Williams, Tania has performed a series of sold-out shows, further showcasing her comedic prowess. Her standout performances, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have solidified her reputation as a brilliant comedic voice.

The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
