Philly J Lay

James Delingpole
Jan 18, 2025
3
Podcast host and natural health evangelist Philly J Lay used to believe in conventional medicine till she was mugged by reality. She tells James of the terrifying medical accident which left her a bloated, morphine addicted wreck and her long journey of discovery and recovery. She is the author of The Natural Wellness Journal, The Wellness Way: Your Natural Health Systems. All her work can be found on phillyjlay.com, where you can sign up for her Day of Healing Wellness event (starring Clive de Carle, Dr Sarah Myhill and others) in London on 6th February

https://www.phillyjlay.com



James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.
This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
James Delingpole
