Podcast host and natural health evangelist Philly J Lay used to believe in conventional medicine till she was mugged by reality. She tells James of the terrifying medical accident which left her a bloated, morphine addicted wreck and her long journey of discovery and recovery. She is the author of The Natural Wellness Journal, The Wellness Way: Your Natural Health Systems. All her work can be found on phillyjlay.com, where you can sign up for her Day of Healing Wellness event (starring Clive de Carle, Dr Sarah Myhill and others) in London on 6th February



https://www.phillyjlay.com



