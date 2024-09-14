Dave Murphy (Allegedly Dave) is a former Computer Programmer, now living off-grid, travelling the world giving talks and lectures on topics such as the New World Order, the monetary / legal and healthcare systems, and flat earth.
Allegedly Dave
Allegedly Dave
Sep 14, 2024
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
