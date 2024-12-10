Charlotte Gill is a rare find these days — an investigative journalist — that actually does some investigative journalism! Charlotte has recently been sourcing some very concerning links between dark money and the everyday public-facing shills that we endure daily. How far down the rabbit hole will she go? Follow her findings on the twitter/x thing: ht…
Charlotte Gill
Dec 10, 2024
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
