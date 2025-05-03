James Delingpole

Dominic Frisby

James Delingpole
May 03, 2025
Bitcoin expert, gold bug and comic Dominic Frisby returns to the show to talk to James about - what else? - gold, crypto and comedy. Frisby explains why the price of gold is rocketing, warns of the confiscatory measures that are bound to be coming our way, and tries to persuade a sceptical James that the US is the best bolthole destination. They also talk about Frisby’s amazing success with his 5/2 diet (five days eating, two fasting) and about Dom’s Christian faith. James teases Dom cruelly about his latent Normie tendencies.

