Bitcoin expert, gold bug and comic Dominic Frisby returns to the show to talk to James about - what else? - gold, crypto and comedy. Frisby explains why the price of gold is rocketing, warns of the confiscatory measures that are bound to be coming our way, and tries to persuade a sceptical James that the US is the best bolthole destination. They also talk about Frisby’s amazing success with his 5/2 diet (five days eating, two fasting) and about Dom’s Christian faith. James teases Dom cruelly about his latent Normie tendencies.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
