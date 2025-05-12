Jasun Horsley is an author, podcaster and host of the Children of Job Substack. He chats to James about his late artist brother Sebastian, the perils of inheriting money when you are too young, the secret life of Leonard Cohen, the dubious cult of the serial killer and whether or not there really is a Grand Universal Conspiracy. His latest (erudite but readable) book 16 Maps of Hell*: The Unraveling of Hollywood Superculture finds - according to James - the perfect balance between red-pilled Normiedom and unashamed rabbit holery.
Jasun Horsley
May 12, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied. This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
