Jeff Berwick (Dollar Vigilante)

James Delingpole
Nov 16, 2024
Former rapper, now financial expert, writer, anarcho-capitalist and “a fearless opponent of the power-elite” - Jeff Berwick, aka Dollar Vigilante, chats with James about the recent US election, weather manipulation, crypto and ‘God’.

https://dollarvigilante.com

The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.
This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
