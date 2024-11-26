Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Max Igan

James Delingpole
Nov 26, 2024
∙ Paid
8
Share

Australian artist and activist Max Igan is committed to exposing the hidden crimes of globalists. He joins James on the Delingpod, to explain why he's temporarily residing in Mexico, what he believes is actually going on in the world today, and how he sees it affecting humanity and society.

https://thecrowhouse.com/

This post is for paid subscribers

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Delingpole
Recent Episodes
Eamonn Blaney
  James Delingpole
Alex Kriel
  James Delingpole
Jeff Berwick (Dollar Vigilante)
  James Delingpole
Mair Hughes
  James Delingpole
Miri AF
  James Delingpole
Bob Moran
  James Delingpole
Simon Elmer
  James Delingpole