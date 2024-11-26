Australian artist and activist Max Igan is committed to exposing the hidden crimes of globalists. He joins James on the Delingpod, to explain why he's temporarily residing in Mexico, what he believes is actually going on in the world today, and how he sees it affecting humanity and society.
https://thecrowhouse.com/
Max Igan
Nov 26, 2024
∙ Paid
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.

This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
