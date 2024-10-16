Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Owen Benjamin

Fake Panda Appreciation Society
James Delingpole
Oct 16, 2024
∙ Paid
7
Share

American comedian, actor and self-sufficiency advocate, Owen is banned from a multitude of platforms for speaking out about evil social agendas and child abuse. He joins James from his Idaho homestead to discuss fake panda's, Antarctica, the corrupt Hollywood / comedy industries, the Plandemic and how evil operates and how we can fight it.

https://owenbe…

This post is for paid subscribers

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Delingpole
Recent Episodes
Dr Anne McCloskey
  James Delingpole
Vox Day
  James Delingpole
Psalm 121: William Philip
  James Delingpole
Joe Morrell
  James Delingpole
Richard Vobes
  James Delingpole
Paul F. Taylor
  James Delingpole
Riaan Swiegelaar
  James Delingpole