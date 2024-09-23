Paul F. Taylor is a prolific author, concert pianist and composer, creation speaker and debater. Speaking and writing on the subject of creation science for more than 35 years.
https://paulftaylor.org
↓ ↓ ↓
Podcast Sponsor:
Mental Clarity: Daily Habits to Clear Brain Fog And Improve Focus
by Michelle Davies BSc:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DG58XCGW
- - - -
Join Michelle on Friday, 4th October at Script Haven, Worcester’s beloved independent bookshop, for a special book signing event.
Michelle will be signing copies of her book Mental Clarity, an empowering guide to achieving mental wellbeing and clarity. Let’s have a conversation about how to access our best selves.
Where: Script Haven, in the heart of historic Worcester
When: Friday, 4th October
Time: 14:00
To book a consultation with Michelle:
https://braincareexpert.com/Michelle-Davies-Consulation-Booking
↓ ↓ ↓
Buy James a Coffee at:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jamesdelingpole
The official website of James Delingpole:
https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk
x