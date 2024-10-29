Playback speed
Abi Roberts

James Delingpole
and
Abi Roberts
Oct 29, 2024
James catches up with his old friend, comedian Abi Roberts. It goes really well in the first half and they bond over the usual topics - Russian literature, Christianity, etc. But then James brings up the awkward subject of the Manchester Arena bombing and they have a tiff, which you’ll enjoy if you like tiffs…

Abi & Bob Moran’s new book, ‘We the people’ is available to purchase here:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/abi-roberts-and-bob-moran/we-the-people/hardcover/product-m2qw4we.html

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
