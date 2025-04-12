Playback speed
Alistair Williams

James Delingpole
Apr 12, 2025
James chats to real comedian and soldier of God Alistair Williams about why they’re not going to watch Adolescence, why Disney princesses are all evil, how the comedy industry works and how you can tell whether or not God is real.

Alistair is doing another comedy gig with Tania Edwards on May 3rd. But get in there quickly because tickets always sell out fast.

https://thetopsecretcomedyclub.co.uk/events-listings/alistair-williams-and-tania-edwards-4/

