James chats to real comedian and soldier of God Alistair Williams about why they’re not going to watch Adolescence, why Disney princesses are all evil, how the comedy industry works and how you can tell whether or not God is real.
Alistair is doing another comedy gig with Tania Edwards on May 3rd. But get in there quickly because tickets always sell out fast.
https://thetopsecretcomedyclub.co.uk/events-listings/alistair-williams-and-tania-edwards-4/
↓
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
Alistair Williams
Apr 12, 2025
∙ Paid
James chats to real comedian and soldier of God Alistair Williams about why they’re not going to watch Adolescence, why Disney princesses are all evil, how the comedy industry works and how you can tell whether or not God is real.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed