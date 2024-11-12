Playback speed
Mair Hughes

James Delingpole
Nov 12, 2024
Architectural Assistant Mair Hughes, talks to James about the gatekeeping of architectural history and standardisation of the curriculum at the end of the 19th century, castles and cathedrals with dubious origin dates, Le Corbusier and all manner of shocking architectural myths.

Here is the link for this week’s product
https://nutrahealth365.com/p…

