Allegedly Dave
Dave Murphy (Allegedly Dave) is a former Computer Programmer, now living off-grid, travelling the world giving talks and lectures on topics such as the…
  
1:30:46
Psalm 1: Jamie Franklin
James is joined by one third of the excellent Irreverend podcast, Rev.
  
2
1:41:00
Global Warming Is a Gigantic Conspiracy
Global warming is a gigantic conspiracy.
  
71
Jacob Nordangård
Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish researcher, author, lecturer, and musician.
  
3
1:47:57
Good Food Project
James talks to Jane from the excellent ‘Good Food Project’.
  
10
1:36:43

August 2024

There's Something You Need to Know About Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and, er, Jo Rogan...
Sooner or later on your journey down the rabbit hole you’re quite likely to end up finding the Pale beyond which you will not go: the ‘conspiracy…
  
226
Mr E
James discusses "Elite Gender Inversion" with Mr E.
  
18
1:41:21
Was Enoch Powell Really a 'Raging Paedo'?
I would like to apologise to everyone who was upset by my suggestion in my last piece…
  
73
Psalm 24: Jay Dyer
American author, comedian, TV presenter and committed Orthodox Christian, Jay Dyer, joins James for a contemplation of one of the Messianic Psalms…
  
4
1:20:00
Iain Davis
Iain parks up to discuss Richard D.
  
5
1:40:48
Alistair Williams
James, still in nurse-mode, gets back in the chair, for a catch up with old friend Alistair.
  
17
1:53:31
Rivers of Blood: First They Showed Us Our Future; Then the Gaslighting Began...
If ever you’re in the mood to frighten yourself out of your wits, then I cannot recommend more highly this podcast conversation between John Waters and…
  
109
