James Delingpole
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Allegedly Dave
Dave Murphy (Allegedly Dave) is a former Computer Programmer, now living off-grid, travelling the world giving talks and lectures on topics such as the…
21 hrs ago
•
James Delingpole
4
Share this post
Allegedly Dave
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
1:30:46
Psalm 1: Jamie Franklin
James is joined by one third of the excellent Irreverend podcast, Rev.
Sep 10
•
James Delingpole
13
Share this post
Psalm 1: Jamie Franklin
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
1:41:00
Global Warming Is a Gigantic Conspiracy
Global warming is a gigantic conspiracy.
Sep 7
•
James Delingpole
337
Share this post
Global Warming Is a Gigantic Conspiracy
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
71
Jacob Nordangård
Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish researcher, author, lecturer, and musician.
Sep 7
•
James Delingpole
20
Share this post
Jacob Nordangård
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
1:47:57
Good Food Project
James talks to Jane from the excellent ‘Good Food Project’.
Sep 3
•
James Delingpole
17
Share this post
Good Food Project
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
1:36:43
August 2024
There's Something You Need to Know About Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and, er, Jo Rogan...
Sooner or later on your journey down the rabbit hole you’re quite likely to end up finding the Pale beyond which you will not go: the ‘conspiracy…
Aug 31
•
James Delingpole
317
Share this post
There's Something You Need to Know About Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and, er, Jo Rogan...
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
226
Mr E
James discusses "Elite Gender Inversion" with Mr E.
Aug 30
•
James Delingpole
34
Share this post
Mr E
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
1:41:21
Was Enoch Powell Really a 'Raging Paedo'?
I would like to apologise to everyone who was upset by my suggestion in my last piece…
Aug 27
•
James Delingpole
133
Share this post
Was Enoch Powell Really a 'Raging Paedo'?
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
73
Psalm 24: Jay Dyer
American author, comedian, TV presenter and committed Orthodox Christian, Jay Dyer, joins James for a contemplation of one of the Messianic Psalms…
Aug 24
•
James Delingpole
14
Share this post
Psalm 24: Jay Dyer
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
1:20:00
Iain Davis
Iain parks up to discuss Richard D.
Aug 20
•
James Delingpole
21
Share this post
Iain Davis
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
1:40:48
Alistair Williams
James, still in nurse-mode, gets back in the chair, for a catch up with old friend Alistair.
Aug 17
•
James Delingpole
26
Share this post
Alistair Williams
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
1:53:31
Rivers of Blood: First They Showed Us Our Future; Then the Gaslighting Began...
If ever you’re in the mood to frighten yourself out of your wits, then I cannot recommend more highly this podcast conversation between John Waters and…
Aug 16
•
James Delingpole
401
Share this post
Rivers of Blood: First They Showed Us Our Future; Then the Gaslighting Began...
delingpole.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
109
© 2024 James Delingpole
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts